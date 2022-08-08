Letter: Re: July 25 letter “Constitution is Conservative”

Re: the july 25 letter "Constitution is conservative."

Of recent letters, this is one of the more ridiculous. Imagine telling Ben Franklin he was a “conservative”—a Tory. He signed the Declaration of Independence, one of the most un-conservative documents ever created, and the Constitution, which established a democratic republic, NOT another conservative monarchy so emblematic of the times.

I don’t know where the letter writer was indoctrinated in “American history” (Texassippi, maybe?) but here are some facts he may have missed:

The Constitution was created in 1787 behind closed doors because the Framers were involved in a revolution to replace the weak national government established by the “Articles of Confederation”—NOT a conservative act.

The Framers’ purpose was to create strong central government, which could act forcefully and nimbly to threats, and to quell interstate quarrels—their goal was to empower the union, NOT to conserve “states rights.”

The letter writer suggested we read the Constitution, but perhaps he’s the one who needs to do more reading.

Jim Christ

East side