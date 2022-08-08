Letter: Re: July 27 letter "No Religion in Dobbs Opinion"

One must wonder why this writer has exerted so much effort on this distinction without a difference. He suggests that reading Justice Samuel Alito’s rather lengthy diatribe will convincingly clarify the purely legal as opposed to religious basis for his argument—a subjective claim that abortion does not qualify as an unenumerated right under the 9th or 14th Amendment due to the moral implication of its historical rejection.

Anyone who has defended the pro-choice position knows full well that the opposition’s arguments, for all intents and purposes, are non-secular to the extent that any exceptions are background noise.

Why get mired in this disingenuous attempt to divert attention from that reality? Arguing this technical point does not strengthen the court’s position, but only bolsters the impression that it is an indefensible ruse, and the writer knows it.

Such distraction does not obscure or negate what an objective read makes evident, namely, that at the core of this document is poorly disguised, non-secular moralizing.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown