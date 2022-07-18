 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: July 4 article “Women should have safe access to resources.”

  • Comments

Dr. Palmer Evans is to be commended for his forthright account of the horrors he witnessed in his practice prior to Roe v. Wade and his commitment to alleviate the unnecessary suffering imposed on desperate women who felt they had no recourse but to risk their lives to save them. The important subtextual message to be taken here is that abortions will not go away through condemnation; they will only become more dangerous and will lead to more unfortunate deaths. With Roe gone, these tragedies are once more upon us.

Supporters of the so-called pro-life stance will once again, self-righteously, promote gambling the loss of two lives, in their opinion, over sparing the life of one pregnant women who otherwise, feeling so compelled, will resort to the only option she feels is left. Their logic, it seems, is that by violating the necessary subjugation of her body to their higher priority, she deserves summary judgement and execution.

People are also reading…

We need to restore higher sanctity to actual lives.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: democrats & socialism

The democrats have been very honest and open about wanting to replace democracy with socialism. BUT now that we are getting closer to the midt…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News