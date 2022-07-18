Letter: Re: July 4 article “Women should have safe access to resources.”

Dr. Palmer Evans is to be commended for his forthright account of the horrors he witnessed in his practice prior to Roe v. Wade and his commitment to alleviate the unnecessary suffering imposed on desperate women who felt they had no recourse but to risk their lives to save them. The important subtextual message to be taken here is that abortions will not go away through condemnation; they will only become more dangerous and will lead to more unfortunate deaths. With Roe gone, these tragedies are once more upon us.