Letter: Re: July 4 article “Women should have safe access to resources.”

Dr. Palmer Evans is to be commended for his forthright account of the horrors he witnessed in his practice prior to Roe v. Wade and his commitment to alleviate the unnecessary suffering imposed on desperate women who felt they had no recourse but to risk their lives to save them. The important subtextual message to be taken here is that abortions will not go away through condemnation; they will only become more dangerous and will lead to more unfortunate deaths. With Roe gone, these tragedies are once more upon us.
Supporters of the so-called pro-life stance will once again, self-righteously, promote gambling the loss of two lives, in their opinion, over sparing the life of one pregnant women who otherwise, feeling so compelled, will resort to the only option she feels is left. Their logic, it seems, is that by violating the necessary subjugation of her body to their higher priority, she deserves summary judgement and execution.
We need to restore higher sanctity to actual lives.
Robert Gavlak
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.