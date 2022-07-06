Letter: Re: June 17th article "Do chatbots have a soul? chats are revealing."

This may be the first publicly reported case of a human being failing the Turing test. The imitation game, as computer science pioneer Alan Turing referred to his famous test, was meant as a benchmark for deciding whether a computing machine could be regarded as exhibiting human intelligence. This is not to say necessarily, as has been frequently assumed, that the test, if passed, is an indication of consciousness.

Some are easily lulled by the interactive familiarity of a well-crafted deterministic simulation. Suspension of disbelief over its enthralling novelty can lead to an undeserved attribution to higher order phenomena. The notion that sentience might one day spontaneously spring forth from the ever-increasing complexity of computer hardware and software, despite a persistent model of digital determinism, belies a profound underestimation of the brain’s uniqueness. The explanatory power of science, itself an artifact of the mind, may ultimately prove inadequate to bridge the gap between the deterministic model of science and the abstract, if not transcendental, phenomenon of consciousness.