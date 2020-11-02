 Skip to main content
Letter: RE: Kelly would be wrong for Arizona, Oct 29
I read the writers letter and wondered what country he has been living in the past 28 years when he says "The Democratic Party has destroyed so much of America"

Democrats have been cleaning up Republican financial messes for the past 28 years. The 1992-2000 years of Clinton finished with great prosperity. After the following 8 years of Republican rule America was left with a disastrous war and a financial industry on the borderline of collapse.

The next 8 years of Democratic administration not only resolved the financial mess, with a lot of help by the FED, but put together 8 years of continues prosperity and record economic growth.

It took the Republicans only 4 years to convert that economy to the disastrous state of today.

I ask , given the above, which political party would you want to clean up the country's ongoing health crisis & yet another economic mess?

Jim Lammers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

