Letter: RE: Letter " Dems need to come as friends".
Letter: RE: Letter " Dems need to come as friends".

It goes on to say "Never submit to antagonistic disagreeable hostile power". The "pot calling the kettle", Mitch McConnell and Republican Senate were certainly that, he refused to bring bills passed by the House to the Senate floor, they refused to consider the Democratic's pick for the Supreme Court, months before the election. They also manipulated the Supreme Court by having a judge retire. Three Supreme Court justices, considered a win, two under questionable circumstance is manipulation at it's best.

Jan. 6th was an antagonistic hostile power trying to stay in office.

Patricia Newman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

