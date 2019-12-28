Letter: RE: Letter Evangelicals standing up to Trump

The writer of the letter seemed happy in Evangelical magazine's condemnation of President Trump. Maybe the writer does not know that this magazine is no longer the publication that Rev. Billy Graham founded many years ago. It has turned leftist. Billy Graham supported and voted for Trump. Graham's son, Franklin Graham, has denounced the magazine for its position on Trump. What holds Evangelicals to Trump is that he is Pro Life, as illustrated by his four beautiful and intelligent children. The Democrat party party is Pro Choice aka Pro Abortion, many supporting abortion into the third semester. It is a fact now as per ultrasounds that a well defined human baby can be seen after a few months from conception. A person commented on the letter saying religion is shrinking in America because of people like Graham, Falwell, etc. But the real reason is due to liberalism, aka Progressiveness,. Their secular bible is the NY Times, their secular religion is the federal government, and their secular God is/was Obama.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.