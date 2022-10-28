Letter: Re: letter Media bias and the truth

The writer of the letter 'Media bias and the truth', listed several news outlets either biased to the left or right. To the left he listed the NY times, CNN, AP, Washington Post, Insider and the Guardian. To right, he listed Fox News, the New York Post, National Review and Newsmax. My opinion about this is that other than Fox News, the other news outlets on the right have a much more smaller viewing or reading audience than those listed on the left. And, omitted for being on the left were ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, PBS, the LA Times, Politico, Slate, etc. Overwhelmingly a national leftist news bias. Not to mention the majority of local newspapers, i.e., the AZ Star, and local news stations that are biased to the left. Think about it, for decades journalism classes at colleges and universities have been churning out indoctrinated Progressive activists working as journalists. It is astounding that with the Democrat dominated news media, that any Republican candidate is ever elected.