Letter: Re: Letter Presidential Debate by John Babicz
In his letter "Presidential Debate" Mr. Babicz was outraged by President's Trump's demeanor with Joe Biden during Tuesday night's debate. He says, "Joe Biden knows what a debate is, the President does not even know how to spell the word." Mr. Babicz should watch Biden's debate in 2012 with VP Republican candidate Representative Paul Ryan. Biden bullied, interrupted and talked over cordial Ryan. Trump just took a page out of Biden's past debate style. And, where is Mr. Babicz's criticisms of Biden calling Trump a clown, a racist, etc? On the racist subject, Chris Wallace specifically asked if Trump would "pull back" protesters from right wing groups like Proud Boys. Trump said yes he would ask them to "pull back and stand down." I don't believe Trump knew of that group. Trump said he wanted "peace" and CORRECTLY stated that most of the violence and destruction has been caused by leftists. But no question by Wallace to Biden to denounce left wing extremism. Biden even denied Antifa is a group!

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

