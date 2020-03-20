Letter: Re; letter Schumer disgraces himself, the Senate
This writers assertion that Sen. Schumer made direct threats of physical harm to 2 Supreme Court Justices is overwrought drama queen nonsense. It was clearly a reference to political retribution. And though I watched closely, I did not see any lie spoken "directly to the camera to.......millions of undocumented individuals,".......regarding the lives of unborn babies. But then again I hadn't fallen into a swoon to the fainting couch by then.

By the way, where were this writer's indignant letters when Mr Trump's words invited harm & resulted in murders of his fellow citizens in Pittsburgh & El Paso? I can't find them.

Gary Susko

Midtown

