Letter: Re: Letter Solar panels work for decades

The AZ Star recently published my letter " Environmental hazards from used solar panels" in which I referenced a LA Times story written about the hazards of disposing of used panels and their having a life span of 25 years. However, letter writer Gary Woodward challenged my letter as factually inaccurate saying that most solar panels are warranted to be 80% effective after 25 years and that many panels installed 40 years ago are still functioning. A May 2018 article from Greenbiz.com reported that solar panels have a 25 to 30 year life span and "It’s not too far off that those are going to be coming off line, and we’re going to have a waste management issue." That industry consensus is that they last about 25 years, then start to degrade in efficiency, on average .50% a year. My letter was not so much about the life span of solar panels, but the toxic environmental disposal hazards and challenges they present. Mr. Woodward did not address that.