Letter: Re: Letter Solar panels work for decades

The AZ Star recently published my letter " Environmental hazards from used solar panels" in which I referenced a LA Times story written about the hazards of disposing of used panels and their having a life span of 25 years. However, letter writer Gary Woodward challenged my letter as factually inaccurate saying that most solar panels are warranted to be 80% effective after 25 years and that many panels installed 40 years ago are still functioning. A May 2018 article from Greenbiz.com reported that solar panels have a 25 to 30 year life span and "It’s not too far off that those are going to be coming off line, and we’re going to have a waste management issue." That industry consensus is that they last about 25 years, then start to degrade in efficiency, on average .50% a year. My letter was not so much about the life span of solar panels, but the toxic environmental disposal hazards and challenges they present. Mr. Woodward did not address that.
Ardel Francis
Northwest side
