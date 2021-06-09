 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re:Letter to the Editor 6/5/21 "Democrats fuel anti-Semitism"
View Comments

Letter: Re:Letter to the Editor 6/5/21 "Democrats fuel anti-Semitism"

  • Comments

The rise of anti-Semitism pre-dates by decades the views of the "Squad" in the Congress. It is a world-wide

phenomenon that has been fueled by the international community's reaction to Israel's hard-line policies, e.g.

the annexation of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights; the threatened incorporation into Israel of major parts

of the Occupied Territories; the expulsion and eviction (without compensation) of Palestinians; "Aapartheit" laws governing the existence of Arab-Israelis; the blockade of Gaza, etc.

To blame "Democrat" rhetoric for an increase of anti-Semitism in the U.S. is a stretch that contradicts historical

realities. It is doubtful that the overwhelming majority of Jews in the U.S. would consider themselves Democrats if they felt their party had betrayed them. Finally, let's not forget that President Biden's top cabinet positions---

State, Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security, Chief of Staff---are headed by Jews.

Almost unlimited support of Israel and fighting anti-Semitism are about the only policy issues Democrats and

Republicans agree on.

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 4

  • Updated

OPINION: There is a lot to say about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and what she is doing and more about what she is not doing. What are your thoughts? Write a letter to the editor at tucosn.com/letters. 

Letters to the Editor June 3
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 3

  • Updated

OPINION: Letter writers have a lot to say about elected officials not working for us but having a selfish agenda. What are your thoughts? Submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/letters.

Letters to the Editor June 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 8

  • Updated

OPINION: A lot of frustration about our elected officials is the theme of today's letters. What do you think about our Senators and other elected officials? Write a letter at tucson.com/opinion. 

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News