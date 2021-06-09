Letter: Re:Letter to the Editor 6/5/21 "Democrats fuel anti-Semitism"

The rise of anti-Semitism pre-dates by decades the views of the "Squad" in the Congress. It is a world-wide
phenomenon that has been fueled by the international community's reaction to Israel's hard-line policies, e.g.
the annexation of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights; the threatened incorporation into Israel of major parts
of the Occupied Territories; the expulsion and eviction (without compensation) of Palestinians; "Aapartheit" laws governing the existence of Arab-Israelis; the blockade of Gaza, etc.
To blame "Democrat" rhetoric for an increase of anti-Semitism in the U.S. is a stretch that contradicts historical
realities. It is doubtful that the overwhelming majority of Jews in the U.S. would consider themselves Democrats if they felt their party had betrayed them. Finally, let's not forget that President Biden's top cabinet positions---
State, Treasury, Justice, Homeland Security, Chief of Staff---are headed by Jews.
Almost unlimited support of Israel and fighting anti-Semitism are about the only policy issues Democrats and
Republicans agree on.
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley