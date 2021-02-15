Letter: Re: letter "Trump will always be Target for liberals"

Mr. Crumpacker is correct that there will be no easing up on Donald Trump. What he fails to say is why. He neatly does the Republican tip toe around the (ahem) elephant in the room. The reason that the PGA canceled the championship at Trump's golf course is because of his Big Lie that the election was stolen thus whipping up a frenzy among his most ardent supporters that eventually led to an attack on our Capital. Stores removed Mypillows because the company's owner worked to perpetuate the Big Lie and continues to do so. Honorary degrees are being rescinded because there is no honor in helping to foment dangerous lies. There will be no easing up on those who tried and continue to try to steal our democracy.
Sally Reed
Northeast side
