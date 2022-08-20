Letter: Re: Lies are Lies

A recent letter complained that the “Inflation Reduction Act” does not reduce inflation and is for this reason a lie propagated by Democrats and Leftists. I disagree; there are no lies here by either party.

Bills introduced to congress are named in a manner to gain support. As they pass through the legislative process, contents are amended to garner support. Therefore, when finally presented for signature, it is likely that some aspects of the original bill are altered or even no longer present. Why don’t they keep changing the name along with the contents? Congress has a system for identifying bills in process and their status. Name changes would lead to chaos (and probably not allowed).