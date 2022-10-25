 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: RE: "Life Matters More" Depends on Question

In his letter, the author wonders how people can deny one's choice to have an abortion, while staunchly defending another's to not vaccinate when mandated to do so(presumably for the benefit of all), and implies therefore an obvious hypocrisy exists.

The difference, which no one ever seems to mention, is that in the case of the former(instances of rape notwithstanding), options were available and choices made to eschew advanced precautions, and then, if no immediate ones were at hand, to forego the most obvious precautionary choice of all: abstention. The person who was forced to have a man-made concoction with potential side effects shot into his or her body had no such choices, other than the ones to submit or suffer the consequences.

Hopefully this clears up his quandary.

Richard Peddy

East side

