Letter: Re: Mail in ballots

Two items about, "Mail in Ballots". First, the white envelope that contains your ballot, that is returned, has a bar code. That barcode is all the information that proves/ supports who you are and is on file at the Registrars office. When my family member didn't sign their ballot, their spouse did. The family member got a call, on their provided number. And were were asked, "Did you sign this"? When he said "No I didn't". The vote was rejected.
The second item is that vote by mail, is I think safer. The foreign interference is coming from manipulating our servers.
David McCarty
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
