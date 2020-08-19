You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Mail in ballots
View Comments

Letter: Re: Mail in ballots

Two items about, "Mail in Ballots". First, the white envelope that contains your ballot, that is returned, has a bar code. That barcode is all the information that proves/ supports who you are and is on file at the Registrars office. When my family member didn't sign their ballot, their spouse did. The family member got a call, on their provided number. And were were asked, "Did you sign this"? When he said "No I didn't". The vote was rejected.

The second item is that vote by mail, is I think safer. The foreign interference is coming from manipulating our servers.

David McCarty

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News