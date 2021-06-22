Letter: Re: Many in US resuming pre-virus activities

My high school statistics teacher rightly said that there are three types of information: facts, lies and statistics. Statistics are somewhere in between facts and lies.
The co-authors of the article seem to suggest that restrictions were lifted too quickly by citing a poll; 34% of Americans thought they were lifted too quickly, while 27% thought they were not lifted quickly enough. The following sentence says that 4 in 10 Americans felt that the rate of reopening was about right (or 39%). If you add 39% to the 27%, then you get 66% (a clear majority) of Americans believe that restrictions were lifted about right or not soon enough.
An opinion polls veracity is directly related to the size of the sample (larger is better) and the diversity of those polled. A politician who bases their vote on opinion polls leaves themselves open to manipulation by their constituents. Our elected officials should vote according to their conscience.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.