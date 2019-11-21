Re: the Nov. 15 letter "Hello, Mr. Trump; lie down on the couch."
My dad always liked to quip that “anyone who has to see a psychiatrist should have their head examined.” This was my take away from the writers letter. His accusations about Trump for not respecting the laws of our democracy and being guilty of extortion and bribery for personal gain mimic the scripted hypothetical, virtual reality talking points Democrats are found of. Disregard that any substantiating evidence has yet to be presented, the whole purpose of these bizarre hearings. Does this qualify as delusional behavior?
He labels Trump a Narcissistic Sociopath, the latter term absent from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-IV edition), equating him with Hitler and Mussolini.
Mr. Adams, do you suspect that Trump might be a Manchurian Candidate?
Great diagnosis!
Geoffrey Fox
East side
