Letter: Re: Mark Kelly is a fraud

"Mark Kelly is a fraud" is the title of a letter to the editor published August 13 in the Arizona Daily Star. The author of the letter denies that someone who says “Growing up in a working class family, I learned pretty quickly that life’s not going to hand you anything. You have to work hard every step of the way” could be a Democrat. I grew up in a working class family and I learned what Mark Kelly learned. After working my way through college I completed a PhD in chemistry. I am a Democrat because I believe, as do most Democrats, in giving everyone a chance. I have no idea where you get your information or what your life experience has been, but clearly you have either led a closed life or you do not fully open your eyes and ears and allow them to see and hear all there is to see and hear.
Gary ordosky
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
