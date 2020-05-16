Letter: RE: Masking Should Not Be Optional
Letter: RE: Masking Should Not Be Optional

Re: the May 1 letter "Masking should not be optional."

I am one of the offensive "betrayers of the public good" who chooses to go out in public without wearing a mask.

I'm also someone who respects the need for others to feel safe by maintaining a six foot distance whenever possible, holding my breath to pass when I can't, or simply turning and taking the long way around when others are oblivious to their own spacial hoarding. Lastly, I don't pick things up and then put them back; if I want it, I take it.

Through observation and experience, I've noticed that wearing a mask doesn't necessarily make one a more conscientious member of society, although in many cases there is clearly an aesthetic benefit.

Richard Peddy

East side

