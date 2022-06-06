Letter: Re: May 29 letter: “Mass shooter/domestic terrorist”

The writer thinks it “unfortunate” that the Uvalde shooter “ruined things for the millions of law-abiding citizens who own these firearms.” I’m sure the 19 children and 2 teachers and their families experienced some ruin, themselves. Consider that millions of people around the world are inconvenienced every day due to TSA regulations precipitated by heinous acts of a handful of terrorists several years ago. Should we eliminate the TSA checks because this has “ruined things” for the flying public?