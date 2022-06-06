 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: May 29 letter: “Mass shooter/domestic terrorist”

  • Comments

The writer thinks it “unfortunate” that the Uvalde shooter “ruined things for the millions of law-abiding citizens who own these firearms.” I’m sure the 19 children and 2 teachers and their families experienced some ruin, themselves. Consider that millions of people around the world are inconvenienced every day due to TSA regulations precipitated by heinous acts of a handful of terrorists several years ago. Should we eliminate the TSA checks because this has “ruined things” for the flying public?

Charles Nelson

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News