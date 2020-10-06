Letter: Re: "McSally fights for our freedoms"

The letter writer stated she recently moved from Northern California to Arizona. She wants the people of Arizona to re-elect Martha McSally to the Senate. The problem is McSally was never elected to her current Senate seat. She lost the election to Kyrsten Sinema. She was picked by Gov. Ducey to fill the seat when Senator John McCain died. The people of Arizona did not choose her. So please don't elect her-----elect Mark Kelly.
Ginger Miller
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
