Letter: re: "McSally's SECURE Act helps boost businesses"

Re: the Feb. 12 letter "McSally's SECURE Act helps boost businesses."

While I appreciate the letter writer's comments regarding the Act's benefits to business there is an important and underreported aspect of the SECURE Act that could significantly impact an individual's retirement/estate planning. Previously beneficiaries who did not inherit their IRA accounts from a spouse were allowed to withdraw required minimum distributions over the span of their lives. The SECURE Act requires those beneficiaries to withdraw all assets within ten years. This eliminates significant growth potential and potentially increased tax burdens for these beneficiaries.

As to the heading "McSally's SECURE Act helps boost business" : this is not McSally's act. She was not a sponsor or cosponsor and there is little evidence she had a role in it's passage. To say she was a strong supporter of this Act, as the writer suggests, is disingenuous.

Scott Beach

Northwest side

