Letter: Re: Missing From The Constitution

‘Abortion missing from the Constitution ‘is just a cover-up. The dismissal of Roe by the Supreme Court was a theological ruling, and has nothing to do with any law, let alone the Constitution. It is wrong to allow them to impose their religious beliefs on an entire nation. This, in fact, is forbidden by the Constitution! With that dangerous precedent in place, they can now get away with anything they want. The Supreme Court is now above the Constitution.