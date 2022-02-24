Letter: Re; "Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system

Re: the Jan. 27 article "Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system."
Throughout US history political parties have emerged in times of dissatisfaction with existing parties. When two sides can no longer negotiate to pass bills that are beneficial for the American people and there is a voting bloc that will elect more moderate candidates, it is time for a new party to emerge. Currently, the only legislative bills agreed on by both the Democratic and Republican parties is to increase spending so that their salaries are paid.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
