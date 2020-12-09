Letter: Re: Monday's opinion piece about politicians' "loose relationship with truth"

Op. Ed. To Arizona Daily Star, Dec. 7, 2020
Re: Monday’s opinion piece by Dave Anderson about politicians’ “loose relationship with truth.”
Anderson praises philosophers like John Rawls and John Dewey. Rawls, a neo-Marxist, held that your life belongs to society. Dewey, a founder of Pragmatism, held that your life belongs to the state. Each held that no objective morality exists and that we can never fully know what’s true. Admitting this, Anderson nevertheless claims that these are some of our “best thinkers.”
Thanks to professors like Anderson, collectivist philosophers like Rawls and Dewey monopolize many humanities departments of our universities.
Our Founding Fathers held that your life belongs to you, not to society or to the state--a principle they got from the philosopher John Locke. This became the unwritten ethical foundation of the U.S. Constitution. We must not allow that foundation to crumble.
Your life belongs to you, and that’s the solid truth.
jim douthit
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!