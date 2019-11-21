Re: the Nov. 15 letter "Monumental scam plays out before us."
The writer fails to mention that Mr. Trump, or any of his aides or Cabinet members that posses actual factual information concerning any potential crimes committed, or not committed, by Mr. Trump, can request to testify and be heard by the investigational committees of Congress. The so called "scam" is no such thing. Why are his supporters not asking Mr. Trump to come forward and truthfully testify on his own behalf?
So, the point of this letter is that Mr. Trump does have the opportunity to defend himself. He just will not.
Furthermore, his refusal to encourage his staff to testify (truthfully) is obstruction of a Constitutionally mandated legal proceeding of the U.S. Congress.
Yes, all Americans should take note and pay attention to the truth. This is one conservative, long time registered Republican who is paying attention.
Scott Stevenson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.