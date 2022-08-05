Letter: Re: "More than unkind words"

As a response to the letter writer of "More than unkind words," I'll point out to her that if she is so offended by rude, crude and degrading commentary, she need look no further than the person she so avidly supports: Donald Trump. His childish, vulgar and vicious attacks on those who oppose his self-serving goals are rocket fuel for "hate and division." Aside from that, neither she nor anyone else is being "demeaned" by other Americans, unless by that she means folks who aren't sucked into QAnon-type lies and conspiracies. The sad truth is that the cancer of Trumpism HAS created a radicalized cult within what used to be a functioning Republican Party. How in the world have hateful people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Mark Finchem and their ilk taken hold of Republican thought? Remember, Trump himself said, "I love the poorly educated."