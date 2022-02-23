 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re; Mr. Yglesias's Opinion piece on Feb 20th
Re: the Feb. 20 article "Biden is too deferential to CDC."

Here is another opinion from a Bloomberg writer. They must be really hard up for writers. He believes Biden should ignore CDC recommendations.

While it does seem like the CDC moves like molasses, I think they know more about, and have better sources of virology than Mr. Yglesias. Mr. Yglesias conflates CDC recommendations with rules and laws.

The poor man struggles with having to put a mask on and taking it off. Perhaps he should just leave it on. I wish he had kept his rambling thoughts to himself.

He doesn’t give any reason why Biden should ignore public health advise other than to say it would “be better for science and neutral expertise”. That sounds like more anti-mask, anti-vax rhetoric. Should Biden scan the internet for someone who would please Mr. Yglesias?

Please editors, search somewhere else for opinions besides Bloomberg.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

