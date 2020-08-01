Letter: RE: Ms. Lee's op-ed

It is disappointing to see our state treasurer Ms. Yee has put on rose-colored glasses of delusion and is trying to persuade us to follow her. To pretend that the current economy and the one of our near future has any bearing with the pre-Covid economy is the epitome of fantasy. Had our President and the federal government acted in the best interests of our country and world I might be joining MS. Yee in her vote. The endless death, treasonous actions, lack of concern or care and his inability to create even a minimally correct response to the pandemic adds to our suffering daily. To pretend this man cares about families, businesses, or anyone other then himself is the height of self-deception. Not only will I not be voting for Mr. Trump, but I will actively work to see Ms. Yee is not reelected. Our country and state cannot survive such delusions.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
