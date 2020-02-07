Letter: re: Nation's priorities are out of whack

Re: the Feb. 5 letter "Nation's priorities are out of whack."
As one old white guy to another, I would suggest to Mr. Slick that he is perhaps posing his question to the wrong audience. It's true that many Native Americans are living deplorable lives. It's also true that in 1988, Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, signed by President Ronald Reagan. Indian gaming really took off after that and they now rake in billions through their casinos, hotels and concert venues. The hope and expectation was that some of that revenue would trickle down and provide all tribal members with better opportunities for more affordable housing, better healthcare and education. I suggest Mr. Slick ask a tribal elder, "How's that working out for you?"
Craig Kent
Northwest side
