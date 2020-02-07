Letter: re: Nation's priorities are out of whack
View Comments

Letter: re: Nation's priorities are out of whack

Re: the Feb. 5 letter "Nation's priorities are out of whack."

As one old white guy to another, I would suggest to Mr. Slick that he is perhaps posing his question to the wrong audience. It's true that many Native Americans are living deplorable lives. It's also true that in 1988, Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, signed by President Ronald Reagan. Indian gaming really took off after that and they now rake in billions through their casinos, hotels and concert venues. The hope and expectation was that some of that revenue would trickle down and provide all tribal members with better opportunities for more affordable housing, better healthcare and education. I suggest Mr. Slick ask a tribal elder, "How's that working out for you?"

Craig Kent

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Potholes

I read all the letters complaining about the roads and the lack of funding to fix them. I feel that these writers should do a little traveling…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News