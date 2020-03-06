Letter: Re: "National Popular Vote.." letter
View Comments

Letter: Re: "National Popular Vote.." letter

Wow! We're a Republic? Not a Democracy. So, I had to look up the definitions (I'm old but politically stupid), what Dr. Google told was: Republic: "A state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives..." Democracy: "A system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives." I'm still confused...I do not see a real difference in the two definitions.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News