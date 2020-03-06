Letter: Re: "National Popular Vote.." letter

Wow! We're a Republic? Not a Democracy. So, I had to look up the definitions (I'm old but politically stupid), what Dr. Google told was: Republic: "A state in which supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives..." Democracy: "A system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives." I'm still confused...I do not see a real difference in the two definitions.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.