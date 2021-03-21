Letter: Re: No Government Benefits for the Unvaccinated

A recent letter writer proposed the preposterous notion that any beneficiary of government stimulus, pension or other funding be required to have a COVID vaccine.
Never mind that this is still America, and the decision on what to put in your body should be the most basic and unassailable right. Never mind that natural immunity through infection contributes to herd immunity as well (likely far more effectively). Never mind it has not yet been proven that these vaccines even contribute to herd immunity, as they merely suppress symptoms and don't prevent infection.
Our fearfulness over this virus has made people forget that these vaccines are approved for emergency use only, and human trials are only now underway, with every current recipient essentially a human lab rat.
It takes years to correctly assess the safety and efficacy of any vaccine; to suggest everyone be required to get one in order to receive government money(funded by their own taxes) is simply fear-driven hysteria.
Richard Peddy
East side
