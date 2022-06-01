Letter: Re: Noah Feldman column: Abortion case leak shows the Supreme Court is broken

It is true, as Noah Feldman writes in Wednesday's Star, that the abortion case leak shows that the Supreme Court is broken, but it is not hard to figure where and when it was broken. Under the last president, the Republican party rammed through three ideologically conservative Supreme Court justices by ridding the approval process of the filibuster (so they could get the appointee through on a party-line vote) and by voting in Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election when they had refused to even consider Barack Obama's pick in the months before the 2016 election. Having become such a blunt tool of political power, it is hardly surprising that the Court can no longer escape from the political shenanigans, such as leaks, typical of the rest of DC politics.