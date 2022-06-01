 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: Noah Feldman column: Abortion case leak shows the Supreme Court is broken

  • Comments

It is true, as Noah Feldman writes in Wednesday's Star, that the abortion case leak shows that the Supreme Court is broken, but it is not hard to figure where and when it was broken. Under the last president, the Republican party rammed through three ideologically conservative Supreme Court justices by ridding the approval process of the filibuster (so they could get the appointee through on a party-line vote) and by voting in Amy Coney Barrett just weeks before the 2020 election when they had refused to even consider Barack Obama's pick in the months before the 2016 election. Having become such a blunt tool of political power, it is hardly surprising that the Court can no longer escape from the political shenanigans, such as leaks, typical of the rest of DC politics.

Greg Evans

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News