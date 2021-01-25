Letter: Re: "Nonviolence, rule of law should be bedrock principles" Tim Steller

Re: the Jan. 17 article "Levels of violence in USare unacceptable; punishments should be meted out equally."
Tim Steller's fine column showed how important Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy is, and how little we have progressed since his assasination.
I heard a black NBA player commenting that he was more concerned about blacks getting shot by police, than the police using kid gloves against white supremacists at the capitol. Great point.
This time of reckoning for institutional racism and inequality must continue until all dirty laundry is aired and washed. Democracy cannot survive Border Patrol agents and police killing innocent people of color with impunity, like the Gestapo murdering Jews in Nazi Germany.
Dr. King called the U.S. the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. If this country can't address these injustices, the pandemic, and climate change then we are doomed.
Dr. King showed us a way out of the madness to establish the "beloved community". It is time to fully embrace that path.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.