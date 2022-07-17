 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: NY gun applicants must hand over social accounts

The new NY law is a perfect example of government overreach. It does not make sense to create another bureaucratic department to review social media accounts and decide who is going to get a weapon and who is not. The law will take more of our privacy away. Another solution to the problem would be to allow individuals to sue Big Tech for damages they receive because of any inflammatory social media post. If this was to occur, then Big Tech would police themselves.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

