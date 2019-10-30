Writing a letter comparing the current use of the descriptor "lynching" with its use during the Clinton impeachment is trying way too hard to make a claim of Democratic hypocrisy. Especially when an easier, far more straightforward, comparison makes the opposite point.
Clinton's impeachment was based on lying, under oath, about a private, consensual, sexual affair, period. His impeachment was truly unprecedented then, and would be even more outlandish now.
Conversely, there is no shortage of clearly impeachable offenses committed by President Trump...emmouluent and self-interest violations, campaign finance violations, multiple and ongoing obstruction violations and now, Ukraine.
To date, Trump has lied well over 13,000 times. Clearly, honesty is not a Republican value. Due to his habitual challenges with the truth, Trump's lawyers forbade him from any in-person interviews with Mueller's investigation.
Despite all this, Republican politicians and their lemmings are blindly following Trump over the cliff of hypocrisy.
It's a sure bet, come the next administration, they'll suddenly be worried about deficits again.
Dana Whitson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.