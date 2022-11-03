Letter: Re: October 14, 2022 letter-to-the-editor A Warning

Thad Appelman writes “If you really want to witness the final demise of the Great American Democracy, vote Republican!”

It looks like Thad skipped the Civics class in high school.

The United States is not a democracy. It is a Constitutional Republic. Yes, we democratically elect many to serve in governmental positions. But their powers are limited by the U.S Constitution and by the State Constitutions.

So instead of following his recommendation, I suggest the following:

If you want more crime, vote Democratic!

At least in this case, there are facts that support it.

Saul Rackauskas

Southeast side