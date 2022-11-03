 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: October 14, 2022 letter-to-the-editor A Warning

  • Comments

Thad Appelman writes “If you really want to witness the final demise of the Great American Democracy, vote Republican!”

It looks like Thad skipped the Civics class in high school.

The United States is not a democracy. It is a Constitutional Republic. Yes, we democratically elect many to serve in governmental positions. But their powers are limited by the U.S Constitution and by the State Constitutions.

So instead of following his recommendation, I suggest the following:

If you want more crime, vote Democratic!

At least in this case, there are facts that support it.

Saul Rackauskas

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News