Letter: Re: October 17 2020 Letter “Policy matters” by Jerry Bouwens
Mr Bouwens claims that ”A Biden/Harris/Kelly win may mean higher taxes, open borders, more federal regulation and control over our lives, leaning toward socialism, reparations, defunding the police, going easy on looters and rioters, easing up on Iran and China, altering the structure of our government by adding seats to the Supreme Court, adding Washington DC and Puerto Rico as states and decreasing defense spending.”

It sounds to me like Mr Bouwens has been believing Republican lies. Joe Biden wants to increase taxes on people who make more than $400,000 a year. A Biden administration WILL NOT do any of the following: defund the police, open borders, going easy on looters and rioters, ease up on China and Iran, and probably none of the other things Mr Bouwens lists. Visit Joe Biden’s website (joebiden.com) to see what he and Kamala Harris stand for and how they plan to help the US when elected.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

