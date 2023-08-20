The UA Wildcats' trip to Israel and the West Bank is providing them with an educational opportunity, I agree. I hope their experience includes learning the facts on the ground - Palestinian citizens of Israel, as well as Palestinians living in the occupied territories are subjected to abuses of their human and civil rights as they go about their daily lives. The state of Israel is not a democracy; it is an oppressive apartheid state, militarily occupying lands in violation of international law and allowing Israeli settlements to be built on occupied Palestinian land, also in violation of international law. Every major human rights organization has confirmed this. Let's face the facts, teach the facts, and request the US government stop military funding to Israel and instead advocate for an end to apartheid and for a real democracy with equal rights for all in Israel/Palestine.