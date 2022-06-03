 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: Police taking heat over school shooting response

I currently work at a Pima County retail store. We have automatic door locks that are engaged at the beginning and end of each shift. The doors are locked on the exterior side and can only be opened by pushing the push bar on the interior side of each door. Congress should pass legislation to install this technology on all school doors, except one main door. This entrance could be supervised by a security guard. Enacting this legislation might raise the abysmal 16% approval rating of Congress. We all want to protect the lives of our children, school staff and their teachers regardless of political persuasion.

Victor Panizzon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

