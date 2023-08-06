As this writer stated that he believes politicians should retire when they reach the age of 80, I disagree with him. I feel a better option would be term limits for all US Senators and Representatives. Since a senators' term is six years perhaps a limit of 3-4 terms would allow continuity and likewise allow representatives perhaps 10 terms (since each of their terms are only 2 years). I am not stuck on the actual length of the these limits, I just feel term limits would be a better option. Voters would have the final say as to whether or not the politician is capable of serving, regardless of age.