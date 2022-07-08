Letter: Re: Pressure builds on Biden to take executive actions, 7/5/22

The article urges the President to take action on the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. But there is no more crucial issue in America today than to take decisive action on the continuing slaughter of Americans by those wielding military-style weapons. This awful epidemic must be addressed forcefully by President Biden. He should declare a national emergency, and immediately halt the sale of these rifles nationwide. In addition, Biden should start a "buy-back program" of assault weapons that would be administered by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.