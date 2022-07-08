Letter: Re: Pressure builds on Biden to take executive actions, 7/5/22

The article urges the President to take action on the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. But there is no more crucial issue in America today than to take decisive action on the continuing slaughter of Americans by those wielding military-style weapons. This awful epidemic must be addressed forcefully by President Biden. He should declare a national emergency, and immediately halt the sale of these rifles nationwide. In addition, Biden should start a "buy-back program" of assault weapons that would be administered by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
There is precedent for this. In his 1933 Inaugural Address President Roosevelt declared War on The Great Depression; he would use his executive powers to implement the New Deal if Congress failed to act. In the midst of the Korean War, President Truman ordered striking steel workers back to work.
The President now should show that same courage.
Jeanne Clarke, Professor Emerita of The University of Arizona's School of Government and Public Policy
