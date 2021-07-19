 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Primer for letter writers
Letter: Re: Primer for letter writers

Per US World Report, the U.S. is 6th. When men worth over $100 billion dollars stupidly race each other to outer space while families try to raise children on 15k a year, something is SERIOUSLY out of whack.

The Republican leaning Congress of the past 40 years have allowed giant corporations to dictate the laws in this country. There is NOTHING REGULATED about the runaway capitalism running roughshod over this country.

America was one of the LAST countries to abolish slavery in 1863. First: Denmark, 1792.

E Pluribus Unum? Why don’t you ask black, brown and Native American people how well that worked?

Science has shown Nature is not and never has been single gendered. Many animals change gender, sometimes more than once in their lifetime. Humans are just another species.

Our education system is so incredibly bad. We wouldn’t have to be having these arguments if everyone had a decent foundation in history, civics and science. I recommend The Great Courses to anyone interested.

Laurel Kirkman

Marana

