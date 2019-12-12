How do we “adapt” to sea levels that will rise 65 feet or much more, vanishing snow packs and melting glaciers that supply the water on which Arizona and much of the world depends? As for earth enduring “similar cycles of heating”, if the writer is referring to the Milankovitch cycle, with a little research she would have discovered we are indeed “spitting into the face of Mother Nature”. The Milankovitch cycle “is now in the decreasing phase" (wikipedia); i.e. the earth would be getting cooler not warmer if we were not consuming unsustainable volumes of fossil fuels. (since 1937, 90 percent of ALL fossil fuels consumed)
Our prosperity has been more dependent on hundreds of millions of years of ‘ancient sunlight’ (fossil fuels, what Nobel chemist Frederick Soddy called “nature’s capital”) than brains and imagination. Unless we discover unlimited sources of “Natural energy” we can use without cooking the planet, it is past time to, like our ancestors, “be entirely dependent on the revenue of sunshine”.
Steven Lesh
East side
