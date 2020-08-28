Letter: Re: "Reasons to postpone presidential election"

This is in response to the letter on 8/26/20 where it was suggested by a reader that the other elections should go forward, but the presidential election should be delayed four years. I do not think the writer thought this proposal through. The terms of the president and VP end on January 20 whether or not there is an election. The third person in line for the presidency is the Speaker of the House. This can only be changed by a constitutional amendment. So in the scenario that is described in the letter, on January 20, 2020, the 46th president of the United States will, in all likelihood, be the newly re-elected Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.
Hail to the Chief.
Jennifer Larson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
