Thank you to Rep. Hernandez for taking a realistic position on some of these national health care proposals. His voice isn't alone, as it seems everyone is becoming more wary of it. In fact, here are all the factors working against it: the major unions don’t want it, most Americans are skeptical of how it will be paid for, the Democratic nominees for President have no idea (or aren’t saying) how they will pay for it, and there is no way to get any legislation this disruptive through a divided Congress. Also, I read that some of the Affordable Care Act premiums are actually falling in costs, proving that the system we currently have will be far better than what we will get with a Medicare for All proposal.
Antonio Zinman
Midtown
