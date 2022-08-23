Letter: Re: Represent the people

The letter writer has a strange view of "representing the people." Absurd best describes his notion of Liz Cheney "fostering her personal views," unless he's saying he's really disappointed that Ms. Cheney actually is principled enough to reject Trump's Big Lie, the lie that has threatened our democracy and torn this country apart for the last 18+ months. Could the writer (or the people of Wyoming) be ignorant of the fact that Ms. Cheney supported Trump 92-93% of the time during his horrendous years in office and that she voted for him in 2020? Clearly she was not a "Trump-hater" until he blatantly revealed what an infantile, self-serving liar he truly is, someone who will always put his own interests above those of the country. Liz Cheney has served Wyoming well, whereas Trump could not care less about Wyoming or anything else if it does not serve himself.