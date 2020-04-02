Letter: Re: Returning troops denied water
View Comments

Letter: Re: Returning troops denied water

The homecoming for the soldiers returning from Afghanistan were denied water and bathrooms. It was not what they expected. It was not what they deserved. It was appalling that our troops returning from a war zone get a reception like they were prisoners of war.

Despite the lies, denials and diversions, the buck stops with the Commander in Chief, the President. All veterans and patriots need to take note of the treatment and lack of treatment from the commander.

He needs to apologize for his lack of planning and lack of caring.

Vietnam era vet.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News