Letter: Re: Returning troops denied water

The homecoming for the soldiers returning from Afghanistan were denied water and bathrooms. It was not what they expected. It was not what they deserved. It was appalling that our troops returning from a war zone get a reception like they were prisoners of war.
Despite the lies, denials and diversions, the buck stops with the Commander in Chief, the President. All veterans and patriots need to take note of the treatment and lack of treatment from the commander.
He needs to apologize for his lack of planning and lack of caring.
Vietnam era vet.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
