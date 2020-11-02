Letter: Re: Romero Should Respect Trump

In response to the letter from Ms. Orta, I would refer to the age-old wisdom that “respect is earned and not given”. President Trump has not done anything as president that has yet to earn him that “respect”; rather he has done things that only earn my disrespect. Even before being “elected” president, he has pursued a life that has caused other people pain and grief and nary an action to repair the wrongs he has done. Yes, the office of the president deserves respect but only after President Trump leaves office!
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!